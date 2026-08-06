Manikandan's next titled Makkal Kaavalan

The title for Manikandan's next film has been revealed as Makkal Kaavalan. Pa Ranjith is producing the upcoming film under his Neelam Studios banner.
The first look at Makkal Kaavalan shows Manikandan as a police officer, amidst fiery ruins. Speaking about the film Manikandan said, "Makkal Kaavalan is a unique action drama rooted in cultural and ethnic disputes. The originality and honesty in the script gave me all the compelling reasons to take it up. The film is gripping, intense, and very timely for today's world."
Makkal Kaavalan is written and directed by Santhosh Kumar, in his feature debut directorial venture. "The film is inspired by the people I have met, the experiences I have lived through, and the realities I have witnessed. At its core, Makkal Kaavalan explores the hierarchies within systems of power and the inequalities they create. It also tells the story of an honest man and the challenges he faces while trying to uphold his integrity within that system," said the director.
The makers describe the film as an action drama, which follows the journey of a simple man whose determination to live with dignity in a corrupt system, forces him to become a leader he never imagined to be.
The cast of Makkal Kaavalan also includes Vaagai Chandrasekar, A Venkatesh, RK Vijaymurugan, Shanmugam Muthusamy, Sabumon, Unni Maya, Divya Sripada, Jenson Dhivakar, Lallu, Gemini Mani and Raghu.
Nivas K Prasanna is composing music for the film. The crew of Makkal Kaavalan also includes cinematographer Pratheepan Selvaratnam, editor Arul Moses, production designer Pappanadu C Uthayakumar, andstunt choreographer Don Ashok.
Aditi Anand, who produced Bison Kaalamaadan (2025) alongside Pa Ranjith, is producing the upcoming film. Birla Studios is also backing Makkal Selvan.