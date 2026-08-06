Manikandan's next titled Makkal Kaavalan

Makkal Kaavalan is written and directed by Santhosh Kumar, in his feature debut directorial venture. "The film is inspired by the people I have met, the experiences I have lived through, and the realities I have witnessed. At its core, Makkal Kaavalan explores the hierarchies within systems of power and the inequalities they create. It also tells the story of an honest man and the challenges he faces while trying to uphold his integrity within that system," said the director.