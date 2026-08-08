Hi, starring Nayanthara and Kavin, postpones its release

Director Vishnu Edavan's film Hi, starring Nayanthara and Kavin, has moved its theatrical release from August 14 to 28, the makers announced earlier this Friday. The announcement comes after widespread speculation about its postponement on the internet. Billed as "the most heartwarming entertainer of the season," Hi is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara under their Rowdy Pictures banner alongside SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio. Zee Studios is also associated with the film, and it is expected to have its digital premiere on the platform ZEE5.