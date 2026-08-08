Hi, starring Nayanthara and Kavin, postpones its release

Director Vishnu Edavan's film Hi, starring Nayanthara and Kavin, has moved its theatrical release from August 14 to 28, the makers announced earlier this Friday. The announcement comes after widespread speculation about its postponement on the internet. Billed as "the most heartwarming entertainer of the season," Hi is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara under their Rowdy Pictures banner alongside SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio. Zee Studios is also associated with the film, and it is expected to have its digital premiere on the platform ZEE5.
Hi is written and directed by Vishnu Edavan, with additional screenplay and dialogues by CU Muthuselvan. The film marks the first collaboration between Kavin and Nayanthara. It also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar, the late Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Sathyan, Amrudha Srinivasan, Aadhithya Kadhir, Kureshi, FEFSI Vijayan, Kaviya Arivumani, and Mirchy Kemy.
The makers are yet to reveal plot specifics, but it is described as a "fun-filled" romantic-comedy. Nayanthara plays a character who is named after herself in the film, and Kavin stars as her romantic interest. The two appeared in a video announcing the postponement of Hi's release where they can be seen engaged in a playful banter with each other, hinting at their dynamics in the film.
On the technical front, the upcoming film has composer Jen Martin, cinematographer Rajesh Shukla, editor Philomin Raj, and art directors Kannan S and Sekar B.
Nayanthara was most recently seen in director Mahesh Narayanan's Patriot (2026), co-starring Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Zarin Shihab, and Mohanlal, among others. She has multiple projects at various stages of production, including Toxic with Yash, a Mookuthi Amman sequel, Dear Students with Nivin Pauly, the long-delayed Mannangatti Since 1960, and Rakkayie.
On the other hand, Kavin last appeared in Mask (2025), and his upcoming films include one project with director Praveen Paramasivam and another, also starring Priyanka Mohan and Sandy Master.