DC Movie Review: A bloody odyssey with a beating heart

It is in this melee of bullets, brutality, and barbarism that Das meets Chandra for the first time. She is a sex worker, and the first time we meet her, she is watching Moondram Pirai. The Seenu who saves her from her godforsaken existence is named Das. This is one of the more gorgeously shot scenes in the film. Every frame, every angle, every camera movement is orchestrated with perfection. We know the happenings aren’t organic, but it is riveting. You can’t take your eyes off the screen even if blood is being sprayed all over the screen, limbs are being strewn, and bones are being crunched. The excessive gore is offset by the strong emotional core of the entire sequence. Das’ bloody rampage isn’t just for Chandra. It is for the ones he was forced to leave behind, and we are shown glimpses of the trail, and full points to GK Prasanna’s editing that seamlessly stitches together all of this bloody mess. Once Chandra enters the picture, DC becomes complete, and it ends up being more than just a Devadas redux. The allusions to Bonnie and Clyde, and even Thelma and Louise, feel like the natural scheme of things. What else can you do when you are telling the story of two fugitives? Yet, these portions feel organic because the gradual blossoming of trust between Devadas and Chandra isn’t built on love, but the lack of it. As they say, misery loves company.