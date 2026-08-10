Vadhandhi season two star Yashwanth: Sasikumar sir inspired me to own my Madurai roots

While the challenge was quite compelling, Yashwanth wanted to ensure that his lack of experience was never seen as a problem by anyone. It also helped that he could tap into his Madurai roots while playing the character, especially since the makers entrusted him with the responsibility of altering Mani's dialogues to reflect the dialect. "As an actor, this process helped me to learn an important aspect of acting, especially for OTT. The production team pointed out that Vadhandhi 2 will reach every corner of the world, and resorting to a neutral version was preferred to being heavy on a particular accent," says the young actor, who also got a technical masterclass so early in his career, courtesy of the series being shot in live sound. "Not only did I have to be prepared to the fullest for every scene, the live-sound format also led to more one-shot sequences. Apart from this, I also got to work with performers like Sasikumar sir and Vivek Prasanna," says Yashwanth.