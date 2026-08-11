Ken Royson on 'Mannaru': Directing music videos is liberating

Ken, over the years, has consistently been part of viral indie hits. Out on the roads or inside the sets, his visuals infuse life into the songs. The creative choices, he says, are made after the songs 'talk' to him. "Songs tell me what they need. Some require well-lit sets, and others bustling roads. So once my communication with a song is over, I bounce ideas with the artistes and creators and come up with a plan," he says, as he goes on to share that 'Mannaru' demanded that he shoot under the scorching sun. "The exact words the song communicated to me once I listened to it were 'Suda Suda Veyyil'. And philosophically speaking, I also understood I needed to showcase the everyday hustle of the working class in North Chennai as montages," says Ken, adding, "Apart from being aesthetically pleasing, we wanted to show what and who needed light. The singers are shown in black and white as they transfer their light to the hard-working fishermen, painters, and other daily wagers."