Arun Vijay-Muthaiya film adds to cast

On Monday, the makers of Arun Vijay's upcoming untitled film with director Muthaiya, known for the Karthi-starrer Komban (2015), announced further additions to the cast and crew. The announcement came along with the reveal that the film's first look will be revealed on August 12.
Actors Samuthirakani, Jailer-fame Mirnaa Menon, and John Kokken, who starred in Pa Ranjith's Sarpatta Parambarai (2021), have joined the cast of the upcoming film, which is Arun Vijay's 38th as a lead actor.
Shanmugavel Pandian is producing the upcoming film under his Nethaji Productions banner. The banner was behind Mohan G's Draupathi 2.
Ghibran, who has composed for Draupathi 2, is on board the upcoming film. Further additions to the crew are cinematographer Gopinath and editor R Kalaivanan.
Arun Vijay announced the project earlier this year in an interaction with the press. The actor was last seen in Retta Thala (2025). Meanwhile, Muthaiya's latest release was the Arulnithi-starrer Rambo (2025).