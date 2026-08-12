DC's cinematographer Mukesh G interview - Behind the frames of madness

It really does depend on the film. There are a lot of Western influences, and due to that we see a lot of desaturated colour palette and muted tones. But that won't be the standard of the future, as we come from a land of colours, and a land which celebrates music. But an opinion I object to is that stories cannot be told with songs. Music is the major strength for a film. So if someone says this to me, it means that they haven't experimented with songs. The writing for a film should also include space for music, as I feel that this will help with a break from drama, and even lag sometimes. So when I hear a story with songs, I get excited because we use a lot of colours and tell it in a very interesting manner.