Sivakarthikeyan's Seyon to start next phase of shooting; All you need to know

A month after completing the first schedule of Seyon, Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film with Thaai Kizhavi filmmaker Sivakumar Murugesan, the actor is now heading to Madurai to join the cast for the rural drama's second schedule.
According to reports, stunt duo Anbarivu have come on board to design the action sequences as the film features multiple action blocks involving Sivakarthikeyan.
Besides Sivakarthikeyan, Seyon stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead which marks her sophomore Tamil film after last year's Kaantha. It also stars Bala Saravanan and Aruldoss in key roles. It was recently announced that noted Kannada actor Raj B Shetty (Ondu Motteya Kathe, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana) has been added to the cast in a pivotal role. Other members have been kept under wraps, including the film's plot.
Earlier, the team had shared a glimpse video for Seyon, showing Sivakarthikeyan's character being treated as a God.
On the technical front, the film has composer Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna, editor San Lokesh and art director RK Nagu. The film is slated for an October release in theatres.
As reported earlier, Kamal Haasan is producing the film under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner, alongside R Mahendran. It marks Sivakarthikeyan's second collaboration with the banner after the 2024 film Amaran. It also marks Sivakarthikeyan's second collaboration with the director after their hit outing with Thaai Kizhavi, which the actor produced.