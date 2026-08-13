Age is but a number...

An age gap between the protagonists of Indian cinema isn't new. Even in Tamil cinema, through the years, we have often seen our superstars remain 'young' by constantly working with younger heroines. These pairings become the talk of the town, and even if the age difference is a couple of decades, it is all brushed away by simply saying, "The hero still looks young..." Now, even if that might be the case, voices criticising these pairings have grown louder. In fact, when Mamitha Baiju was announced as the lead alongside Suriya in Venky Atluri's Vishwanath and Sons, the first question that cropped up was, "Wait, so are they playing a pair?" It did seem right because Mamitha was just 5 when Sillunu Oru Kadhal, Suriya's last true-blue romance, hit the screens. But soon enough, the makers revealed that Vishwanath and Sons dealt with a May-December romance, and the promotional materials made it amply clear that the age gap is the core of the film. Now, in matters of the heart, there is no place for rhyme or reason, and Tamil cinema, which prides itself on breaking boundaries and addressing taboos head-on, has explored this theme as well.