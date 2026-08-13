Ashok Selvan-Preity Mukhundhan film titled Anbil Avan; title teaser out

The makers of Ashok Selvan's upcoming film with Preity Mukhundhan have announced that the film is titled, Anbil Avan. Vignesh Raja, the director of Por Thozhil and Kara, has written the story for the upcoming film.
Anbil Avan is directed by debutant R Kaarthikeyan who has also written the screenplay along with Vignesh Raja and Ashok Selvan. Meanwhile, Ashameera Aiyappan has worked on the film's additional screenplay. The title teaser hints at the film surrounding a newly married couple, whose love for each other is tested by extraordinary circumstances.
The cast of Anbil Avan also includes Sabumon Abdusamad, Kadirbalu, Maha Delhi Ganesh, among others.
Govind Vasantha is composing music Anbil Avan which will feature lyrics by the director himself. The crew of the film also includes cinematographer Gowtham Rajendran, editor Selva RK, art director Manikandan Srinivasan, and action choreographer Peter Hein.
Ashok Selvan and Abinaya Selvam are producing Anbil Avan under their Happy High Pictures banner. Meanwhile, K Karunamoorthy is producing under the Ayngaran International banner.
Apart from Anbil Avan, Ashok Selvan is also awaiting the release of his upcoming untitled film with Nimisha Sajayan.