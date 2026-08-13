Vijay Sethupathi reunites with Balaji Tharaneetharan for Baththa; first look and release date out

On Wednesday, the makers of Vijay Sethupathi's next, tentatively titled VJS56, announced the film's title and unveiled the first look poster. The film, which reunites Vijay with his Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom director Balaji Tharaneetharan after Seethakaathi, has been titled Baththa.
The film is backed by director Atlee under his A for Apple Studios banner, alongside Ashwin Murugan, Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, Alok Jain and Ajith Andhare under the Star Studio 18 and Cine 1 Studios banners. Sai Abhyankkar is the music composer for the film, marking his first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi.
Sharing the news on X, producer Atlee wrote, "K-town history la nadula konjam pakkatha skip pannama paatha… You know it’s going to be a banger when this combo reunites for the third time." The film will also star Lijomol Jose in the lead role alongside Vijay Sethupathi. More details about the film's extended cast and plot are awaited.
On the technical front, the film will feature camera work by Selva Kumar SK, editing by Kalaivanan R and production design by T Muthuraj. The first look poster features Vijay Sethupathi smoking a cigarette, with a young boy playing in the background, which also features a playground.
The makers also announced that Baththa will open in theatres worldwide on October 1. Also scheduled for release on the same day are Ram-Nivin Pauly-Soori's Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai and Bhaarath's Mr Bhaarath.
Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Gandhi Talks and will be seen in a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. He has Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road with Puri Jagannath and Train with Mysskin gearing up for release, with a date yet to be fixed. He is filming for Arasan with Vetri Maaran and Silambarasan and Pocket Novel with Thiagarajan Kumararaja. He recently commenced shooting for Mani Ratnam's next with Sai Pallavi and also has a film with Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi in the pipeline. He is also a part of Dhanush-Vetri Maaran's Thamizh Murugan.