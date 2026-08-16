Vadhandhi creative producers Pushkar-Gayatri: World-building attracts us towards long form

Pushkar: This is what we call 'Muzhu Pusanikkaaya Sothula Maraikkuradhu' of thriller writing. Thematically speaking, this is what Vadhandhi is about; it throws a bizarre but comfortable explanation, acceptable to all, of what could have taken place. When the audience feels that this person would not have committed this crime, we build on it and build on it to the point of convincing them, and then we flip the table around to give a closer look at the lives of people actually involved. We wanted to have a self-finishing loop.