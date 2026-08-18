Vishwanath and Sons production designer Banglan: 'We gave luxury a new look'

The creation of Sanjay Vishwanath's bungalow came at an intersection of real locations, sets, and CGI. "While the house shown in the flashback portions was a real house in Hyderabad, we had to alternate between two sections of shooting floors in Hyderabad for the interiors of Sanjay Vishwanath's house. The use of CGI came in to match the interior and exterior portions, as the lawn and the outhouse and the entire exterior shots were real locations," says Banglan, as he explains that this extensive planning was to balance the effect of light and dark. "We wanted the house to look calm and quiet. So you would be able to clearly see the separation of the subject and the environment, without distraction. We also wanted a lot of natural light to come into the house, so we had to use minimal artificial lighting, like small tube lights and bulbs. So even when Radikaa Sarathkumar and Mamitha Baiju were sitting in the living room, you could see a beam of light coming in and adding to the scene."