AR Rahman launches Tamil Idol

On Monday, legendary composer AR Rahman, in collaboration with the new entertainment channel Sony Vizha, launched Tamil Idol, a reality show in search of “the next extraordinary Tamil voice. A statement by the makers of the show reads, “With AR Rahman leading the search, the show aims to discover, celebrate, and nurture the next extraordinary Tamil voice.”
Produced by Fremantle India, the show will be available across Sony Vizha and Sony LIV. Announcing the news through his social media handle, AR Rahman revealed that the auditions will start today and invited aspiring singers from across Tamil Nadu to register through the Sony LIV app.
Speaking about the show, the composer said, "The search for new voices is at the heart of music, voices that go on to reach millions. Through this journey, we uncover new talent, fresh perspectives, and the untold stories of generations. With Tamil Idol, for the very first time, we bring together the extraordinary voices of Tamil Nadu and give them a platform to be celebrated."