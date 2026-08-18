Vijay's Jana Nayagan gets OTT release date

CE's review of the film reads, "Vijay, as Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, is at his charismatic best in Jana Nayagan. He does everything that made him the beloved superstar of fans across generations. He dances like a charm, especially in 'Thalapathy Kacheri' and that extended portion where he turns back the clock to take us through a nostalgic ride. There is a wonderful way he uses properties during action sequences, and we see that in full display throughout the film."