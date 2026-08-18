Vijay's Jana Nayagan gets OTT release date

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has a confirmed OTT premiere date. The actor's swansong has been announced to premiere on Zee 5 on August 21.
Jana Nayagan was written and directed by H Vinoth, and was the final film of Vijay before a career in politics. After multiple delays, the film released in theatres on July 23. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 227.14 crores in India, and Rs 320.34 crores worldwide.
The cast of the film includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Nizhalgal Ravi, among others.
Anirudh composed music for Jana Nayagan, which features lyrics by Vivek. Venkat K Narayana produced the film under his KVN Productions banner.
CE's review of the film reads, "Vijay, as Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, is at his charismatic best in Jana Nayagan. He does everything that made him the beloved superstar of fans across generations. He dances like a charm, especially in 'Thalapathy Kacheri' and that extended portion where he turns back the clock to take us through a nostalgic ride. There is a wonderful way he uses properties during action sequences, and we see that in full display throughout the film."
After contesting in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections, which was held in April 2026, Vijay emerged victorious and assumed the position of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.