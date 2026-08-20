Radikaa Sarathkumar: Vishwanath and Sons revolves around mother-son bond

I wouldn't compare, as Mamitha is a very present-day girl. See, Per Sollum Pillai and Oor Kavalan were different genres, different times, a different form of cinema, which was very synonymous with the 80s and 90s. But Mamitha is more of today's person. She plays someone whom you see a lot of kids like today. Gen Z kids who live in their own world, but are educated, know their own minds, and have their own way of tackling things. And she's a very, very brilliant actor. I was very impressed with her; she's a fabulous person. More so in this film. A lot of friendly banter happens between me, Mamitha, and Suriya in this film.