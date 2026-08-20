Radikaa Sarathkumar: Vishwanath and Sons revolves around mother-son bond

When discussing the careers of veterans, their heydays are usually spoken of in the past tense. Radikaa Sarathkumar, however, is different. Her best is always her next film. After a spectacular outing with Sivakumar Murugesan’s Thaai Kizhavi, she returns to the screen with Venky Atluri’s Vishwanath and Sons. The Suriya-Mamitha Baiju starrer sees her play Suriya’s mother for the second time, 28 years after Kaadhale Nimmadhi (1998). Aptly named ‘trailer’, the glimpse of the film showed how gracefully and seamlessly she blends into the world her films are set in. As we once again get ready to witness this exceptional actor in her full glory on the big screen, she gets candid about the film and her co-stars with CE.
Excerpts:
You have worked with Suriya in Kaadhale Nimmadhi. What has changed in him and what has not, both as an actor and as an individual?
Suriya was very new, very shy, and introverted when we worked together in Kaadhale Nimmadhi. He had a very impressive look; he hails from a great background, as he is the son of Shivakumar. If you ask me, he properly bloomed as an actor during Kaakha Kaakha. That film changed all perceptions about him till then. Today I see him as a polished actor. He's grown. He was always a nice boy, very kind-hearted. And today it has grown into, you know, helping people and society. He has very clear views on what he wants to do. So that's really nice.
Commercial entertainers these days are plainly understood as action potboilers. A-listers working on family dramas and interpersonal stories have become few and far between. Why do you feel this is so?
Actually, if you look at it, a lot of writing has been changing. The writers are evolving into writing stories with interesting backdrops and interesting worlds, taking us to a separate world. I think Malayalam aced it. And then Telugu and Kannada also, and Tamil is following suit. Everyone is trying to really do their best. It's all a part of change. At every point in cinema, there are some changes that will keep happening. And I think that is also the same thing.
Pavunuthaayi is a control-freak mother in Thaai Kizhavi. What does the mother in Vishwanath and Sons look like?
You have to wait and see what I look like in Vishwanathan And Sons (laughs). I play a mother who is a very lovable, friendly, and jovial person, who shares a strong bond with her son. I think the whole story is about the mother-son bond.
How much does Mamitha's playful energy (the way she annoys Suriya in the film's trailer) remind you of your actor-self in films like Per Sollum Pillai and Oor Kavalan?
I wouldn't compare, as Mamitha is a very present-day girl. See, Per Sollum Pillai and Oor Kavalan were different genres, different times, a different form of cinema, which was very synonymous with the 80s and 90s. But Mamitha is more of today's person. She plays someone whom you see a lot of kids like today. Gen Z kids who live in their own world, but are educated, know their own minds, and have their own way of tackling things. And she's a very, very brilliant actor. I was very impressed with her; she's a fabulous person. More so in this film. A lot of friendly banter happens between me, Mamitha, and Suriya in this film.
Inter-generational romance has been a dicey subject right from Mudhal Mariyadhai, or even before that. How well has Venky Atluri walked this tightrope?
Venky Atluri is a thinking director. He writes very well. He has voluntarily taken up the challenge of walking that tightrope-like subject, and I feel he has aced it. Also, he believes in authentic emotions. He doesn't believe in AI. He firmly feels it cannot create emotions or love. And in this film, he has done what a thinking director does. I really am a great fan of his films.
There is scepticism around the film's relatability, as some things could be brushed aside as ‘rich man's problems’. What would your response to that be?
People are very free to make comments because they're doing it freely. I think the producer has invested a lot of time and love. The team has invested their talent, a mode of telling a story, a storytelling idea with big, I mean, popular actors. And have put their time and hard work into it. So I think we shouldn't answer people's preconceived notions. What is one man's food is another man's poison.
Overall, how was it personally working on Vishwanath and Sons, and what do you feel will be a takeaway for audiences?
There are some times you are very lucky to have a film with people that feels like family. Everyone have contributed their hard work, sweat and tears and passion into a project. I think it was a wholesome effort on the whole team. I wish them all the best. And I really enjoyed doing this film.