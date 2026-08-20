Gouri Kishan's next titled Tharagai

Actor Gouri Kishan's next film has been announced as Tharagai. The actor was last seen alongside Pradeep Ranganathan in Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany (LIK).
Tharagai is directed by Krish, who has previously made the Nandaa led Zhagaram (2019). The upcoming film is made from a story by Thuhiran, with Balakumar Vijayaraman serving as a co-writer, and Dhinamdhorum Nagaraj writing the dialogues. Suresh has produced the film under his Speed Reels studio banner.
Siddu Kumar, who has composed music for Aaromaley (2025), is on board the crew of Tharagai. Lyrics for the film's soundtrack is written by Karthik Netha, Vignesh Ramakrishna, and Mu.Vi.
The crew of the film also includes director of photography Sundar Sukumaran, editor Alan P John, art director Arunshankar Duraai, and stunt choregrapher Abhishek Srinivas.
The first poster of Tharagai features Gouri Kishan amidst women across ages from all walks of life. Full details of the plot is yet to be revealed.
Beyond Tharagai, Gouri Kishan is also set to reunite with her '96 costar Aadhitya Baaskar for a film, titled Love and War.