Gouri Kishan's next titled Tharagai

She is not walking alone.



There are stories around her.

There are journeys behind her.

And there is a story waiting to be told.



Presenting the First Look Poster of #Tharagai.@Gourayy @krish_director @Music_Siddhu @speed_reels @prosathish #digitallypowerful#SpeedReelsStudio… pic.twitter.com/xoZWtexEFh