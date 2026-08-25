GV Prakash's Ninja goes on floors; Prathana Nathan reunites with composer-actor

Just days after GV Prakash announced taking over as the lead of Ninja, which was previously announced with Bhaarath, the film went on floors on Monday. Photos from the film's official pooja ceremony also feature posters of Prathana Nathan, confirming her to continue as the female lead, as announced earlier.
Helmed by Murugu, the film will now feature music by Sean Roldan, taking over the baton from GV Prakash, who has now taken over as the lead. More details about the film's genre and plot are awaited. Jenson Diwakar, Radha Ravi, Dheepa Ramanujam, Kalyani Natarajan, and Devadarshini are also a part of the cast. The first look poster and other stills feature a dog as the main character.
The upcoming film is backed by Soldiers Factory and Learn and Teach Productions. KS Sinish and S Sai Devanand are the producers, while S Sai Venkateshwaran is co-producing the film. On the technical front, Ninja will feature camera work by Harish Kannan, editing by Ganesh Siva, and art direction by A Gopi Anand.
Prathana Nathan previously played a small role in Happy Raj as GV Prakash's ex-lover. She is known for films like Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Parking and Love Today.
Last seen in Happy Raj, GV Prakash will next be seen in Immortal, slated for release on September 4. He also has a slew of projects in his pipeline as an actor, including Vekkai, Mental Manadhil, Kadhalikka Yarumillai, and Idimuzhakkam, among others. On the music front, some of the big projects in his lineup include Mandaadi and DQ41.