GV Prakash's Ninja goes on floors; Prathana Nathan reunites with composer-actor

Helmed by Murugu, the film will now feature music by Sean Roldan, taking over the baton from GV Prakash, who has now taken over as the lead. More details about the film's genre and plot are awaited. Jenson Diwakar, Radha Ravi, Dheepa Ramanujam, Kalyani Natarajan, and Devadarshini are also a part of the cast. The first look poster and other stills feature a dog as the main character.