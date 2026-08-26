Once More interview | Arjun Das: I am more than my voice

Not very often do films have over 10 songs. With a whopping 16 tracks, Arjun and Aditi describe composer Hesham Abdul Wahab as the soul of the film. Arjun says, "Hesham is the soul of the film. He is the perfect fit for Once More, a mature, emotional film. When Vignesh described the film as a musical love story, Hesham's name came to mind. You must listen to the OST; such a brilliant composer." Aditi confesses that all those involved in the film are huge Harris Jeyaraj fans, and that so much work has gone into the music. "We even have a line in this film where Raghu (Arjun) says he is a Harris sir fan. We all grew up with his songs, such iconic and memorable melodies. So music is a very big strength of Once More," they both sign off.