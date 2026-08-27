Arulnithi-Ameer join hands for new film

Actor Arulnithi and actor-director Ameer are all set to join hands on a new film. The announcement was made alongside the news that the film's title and first look will be unveiled on August 28.
The upcoming film is written and directed by M Selvakumar, who has previously directed the 2023 film Bumper. Meanwhile, Samuel Mathew is producing the upcoming film under his 7 Miles Per Second Productions banner. The upcoming film will be the banner's second production after the Siddharth-starrer Miss You (2024).
The crew of the film includes composer Ghibran, director of photography RD Rajasekar, and editor Ruben.
Arulnithi was last seen in Arulvaan, which released in theatres in July 2026. The actor also has Ajay Gnanamuthu's Demonte Colony 3, which is set to release on September 10, in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Ameer's latest release was the 2025 sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan, which was written and directed by Mari Selvaraj.