Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi led DC gets OTT premiere date

CE's review of the film reads, "The film does begin with a thanks card to Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the author of the famous novel, Devdas. DC’s Devadas is a man who craves unadulterated love from a woman. He thinks Parvathi can give that to him because she reminds him of his mother. In a way, they are meeting in a palatial bungalow of sorts, and the entire universe conspires to keep them away from each other. They meet as strangers, and when Devadas, who has spent his life running away from love, runs towards it, catastrophe ensues."