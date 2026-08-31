Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi led DC gets OTT premiere date

The makers of the action drama, DC, have announced that the film will make its OTT debut on September 4 on Sun NXT. Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film was an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel, Devdas.
In the film Lokesh Kanagaraj plays Devadas a broken man whose escapades from the authorites leads him to a chance encounter with two women, whose lives are changed, and who change the life of Devadas. This revenge driven film opened in theatres August 7.
The cast of the film includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana AK, Avinash, Krish Dayal, Sharath Ravi, and Thalaivasal Vijay, among others.
Anirudh composed music for DC, which was met with positive acclamation. The crew of the film also includes cinematographer Mukesh, editor Prasanna GK, art director Kannan, and stunt choreography by PC Stunts.
Sun Pictures has produced this film with Kalanithi Maran presenting it.
CE's review of the film reads, "The film does begin with a thanks card to Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the author of the famous novel, Devdas. DC’s Devadas is a man who craves unadulterated love from a woman. He thinks Parvathi can give that to him because she reminds him of his mother. In a way, they are meeting in a palatial bungalow of sorts, and the entire universe conspires to keep them away from each other. They meet as strangers, and when Devadas, who has spent his life running away from love, runs towards it, catastrophe ensues."