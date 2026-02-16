Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Vijay Sethupathi reunite after Super Deluxe

Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja is all set to reunite with actor Vijay Sethupathi, after Super Deluxe (2019). The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by the director under his Tyler Durden and Kino Fist banner.
The makers also announced that the first look poster will be released on February 16. Thiagarajan's collaborators from Super Deluxe (2019), producer SD Ezhilmathy, and editor Sathyaraj Natrajan will be part of the upcoming film.
While further details about the cast, crew, and the plot are yet to be revealed, the announcement poster has a sketched art of Indian Rupee notes falling with a briefcase below.
Thiagarajan Kumararaja made his debut with the neo-noir gangster drama, Aaranya Kaandam (2011), which starred Jackie Shroff and Sampath Raj in the lead. He later directed an episode of Modern Love: Chennai, titled Ninaivo Oru Paravai, which premiered on Prime Video in 2023.
His sophomore feature directorial, Super Deluxe (2019) was a hyperlink story, which chronicled the stories of a couple in trouble, a group of kids in search of pornographic films, a family getting the surprise of their lives after a member returns after ages, and a religious fanatic's tryst with faith.
Vijay Sethupathi's portrayal of Shilpa, garnered him a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor at the 67th National Film Awards.