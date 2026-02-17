Sivakarthikeyan's next titled Seyon

After announcing that Kamal Haasan's production company Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) will back Sivakarthikeyan's 26th film, it has been announced that the film has been titled Seyon. RKFI is producing the film alongside Mahendran in association with Turmeric Media.
Director Sivakumar Murugesan, who is making his debut with Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, is helming Seyon. Thaai Kizhavi, which awaits a release on February 27, is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's Sivakarthikeyan Productions.
Seyon marks the second collaboration between Kamal Haasan's RKFI and Sivakarthikeyan after Rajkumar Periasamy's action drama Amaran (2024).
The film's technical team includes music composer Santhosh Narayanan, in his maiden collaboration with RKFI and Sivakarthikeyan. Billed as a rural entertainer, the rest of the cast and crew of Seyon will be unveiled soon.
Sivakarthikeyan was recently seen in Parasakthi, his 25th film. The Sudha Kongara directorial starred him opposite Sreeleela, Atharvaa and Ravi Mohan. The actor has projects with Venkat Prabhu and Cibi Chakravarthy in the pipeline.
Kamal, as an actor, last seen in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, will next appear in stunt choreographers Anbariv's directorial debut, tentatively titled KH 237. As a producer, he is backing Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173, directed by Cibi Chakravarthy.