Rajinikanth's autobiography will be a global sensation, says Soundarya

Rajinikanth is a man full of stories, so the mere idea of the superstar writing his own life story is one worth its wait in gold. Earlier, director Lokesh Kanagaraj told Galatta Plus that the superstar spent considerable time writing his autobiography on the set of their film Coolie. His journey from being a bus conductor to one of the biggest superstars in the world is well-known. However, given the fact that the actor has been a part of Indian cinema from the 1970s onwards, he is sure to have many stories to tell that are not known to the public.