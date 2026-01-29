Rajinikanth's autobiography will be a global sensation, says Soundarya

Rajinikanth is a man full of stories, so the mere idea of the superstar writing his own life story is one worth its wait in gold. Earlier, director Lokesh Kanagaraj told Galatta Plus that the superstar spent considerable time writing his autobiography on the set of their film Coolie. His journey from being a bus conductor to one of the biggest superstars in the world is well-known. However, given the fact that the actor has been a part of Indian cinema from the 1970s onwards, he is sure to have many stories to tell that are not known to the public.
This is perhaps why his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth recently made a comment about her legendary actor father's autobiography that is sure to set expectations sky high. "It will become a global phenomenon," Soundarya said at a present event of her upcoming film With Love about Rajinikanth's autobiography.
On the work front, Rajinikanth has multiple projects at different stages of production. He has wrapped shoot for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. At the same time, he has a project with Kamal Haasan that is set to be directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi of Don (2022) fame. Kamal Haasan will produce the project, marking the superstar's 173rd film in his career, through his Raaj Kamal Films International banner.
Meanwhile, Soundarya is awaiting the release of her next production With Love, starring Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. The film is set to hit theatres on February 06, Friday.