Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film titled Mupapa, gets release date

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film is titled Mupapa, a joint production by Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures. The film will be directed by Sameer Saxena, known for creating and producing series like Maamla Legal Hai (2024-26) and Kaala Paani (2023).
The film marks the second production by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, whose last Saiyaara earned both critical and commercial acclaim. It is scheduled to release on February 19, 2027.
This partnership is in line with Aditya Chopra’s vision to build out a new creative business model under the company’s CEO, Akshaye, who is strategically building out the studio model within Yash Raj Films as a producer.
Although plot and cast details about the film are kept under wraps, Mupapa is expected to be a “genre-bending theatrical film and it will deliver an incredibly new visual experience for people in theatres,” as per a press note by the makers.
The partners at Posham Pa Pictures, Sameer Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani, have together and individually been part of a lot of widely acclaimed and highly celebrated projects such as Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai, to name a few.
Ayushmann was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also starred Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.