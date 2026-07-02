Vishnuu Vishal: I never thought Gatta Kusthi would get a sequel

For the first time in my career, I am getting ready for a film, which is shouldering a lot of expectations people have for me, leading up to its release. Previously, people did not look forward to a ‘Vishnuu Vishal film’, and that has always bothered me, as I would wish for the audience to look forward to my film every time an update is released. Gatta Kusthi 2 quenched that thirst as it has garnered hype even with little marketing from our end. The only hope I have is for the audiences to be satisfied with this, and to trust a Vishnuu Vishal film to always meet their expectations in the future.