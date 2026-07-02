It's a wrap for Rishikanth-Anishma Anilkumar's Modha Rathiri; here's all we know

On Wednesday, the makers of Modha Rathiri, starring Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in lead roles, announced that the film's production has been completed. The film was announced back in May.
Directed by debutant Raja Karuppasamy, the rural comedy drama is being produced by well-known Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers in their third Tamil production after Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly and Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film under the banner.
According to the makers, the film unfolds around an intriguing premise: an unusual wedding takes place, where in one night, too many surprises unfold and several lies are told. What begins as a new life spirals into chaos, turning into a night that changes everything.
Besides Rishikanth and Anishma, the film also stars Chetan, A Venkatesh, Bagavathi Perumal, Abdool Lee, Shelly Kishore, Sangeetha Balan, Banupriya, Sumithra Devi L, Varshini Karmegham, Karthikeyan, Velan, and Kowshik Kabilan, among others.
On the technical team, Modha Rathri has Surendran Paranjothi as cinematographer, Ashok Arjunan as editor, and Bharath Sankar composing the music. The crew also includes Poornima Ramaswamy as the costume designer and A Balumahendra as the art director.
While Rishikanth is known for his roles in Sevappi, Indian 2, Coolie and the recent Made in Korea, Anishma Anilkumar's popular works include Sirai and Youth.