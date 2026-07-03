Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 gets October release date

Jailer 2: The makers of the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 have confirmed that the upcoming film will release theatrically on October 15. Nelson returns to write and direct the sequel to his 2023 action-drama, Jailer.
Jailer 2 was officially confirmed in January 2025, and began production two months later. After a year of filming, the film wrapped this April. Sun Pictures, the banner behind Jailer (2023), is backing Jailer 2, with Kalanithi Maran presenting the sequel.
Returning for the sequel from the first film are Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and Jaffer Saadiq. Joining the cast of Jailer 2 are Suraj Venjaramoodu, Bagavathi Perumal (Bucks), actor-director Tamizh, Sacred Games-fame Jatin Sarna, Meghana Raj Sarja, and Bjorn Surrao, among others. Hrithik Roshan, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mithun Chakraborty are rumoured to be part of the cast, while the makers have not confirmed their involvement, yet.
Anirudh also returns to compose Jailer 2's music, in his sixth collaboration with Rajinikanth and his fifth with Nelson.
The crew of Jailer 2 includes cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan, editor R Nirmal, art director Drk Kiran, and action choreographer Chethan D'Souza.