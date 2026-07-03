Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 gets October release date

Returning for the sequel from the first film are Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and Jaffer Saadiq. Joining the cast of Jailer 2 are Suraj Venjaramoodu, Bagavathi Perumal (Bucks), actor-director Tamizh, Sacred Games-fame Jatin Sarna, Meghana Raj Sarja, and Bjorn Surrao, among others. Hrithik Roshan, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mithun Chakraborty are rumoured to be part of the cast, while the makers have not confirmed their involvement, yet.