Dhruv Vikram joins hands with debutant Karan A Kumar for DV4

The upcoming film is expected to portray Dhruv as another sportsman after Bison Kaalamaadan. Back in April, Dhruv shared a video of him practising kickboxing with the caption, "New film. New skill. New sport. New drill." Similarly, again last month he shared a post of his look in the upcoming film, in a photo which seemed to be taken amidst an action sequence. The makers are yet to officially confirm the genre of the film.