Dhruv Vikram joins hands with debutant Karan A Kumar for DV4

On Thursday, Dhruv Vikram's next film as an actor, tentatively titled DV4, was launched with a pooja ceremony. The film will see the actor joining hands with debutant director Karan Arvind Kumar. Mythri Movie Makers, which previously backed Good Bad Ugly and Dude, will produce the upcoming film. It will mark their fourth production venture in Tamil.
While details about the film's plot are yet to be announced, the makers revealed that DV4 will be "an out and out commercial entertainer". Sabari Nath has written the film along with Karan. While the makers are yet to reveal details about the extended cast, actor Prithvi Pandiarajan, known for Blue Star and Parasakthi, and actor Sai Deena, are also a part of the film's cast.
The film will feature camera work by Viki, editing by Jayasuriya, costume design by Praveen Raja, production design by GM Sekhar, and stunt choreography by Vikram Mor. Present at the launch ceremony, along with Dhruv Vikram, Prithvi, and the director, were producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar; Dude director Keerthiswaran; and Good Bad Ugly director Adhik Ravichandran, among others.
The upcoming film is expected to portray Dhruv as another sportsman after Bison Kaalamaadan. Back in April, Dhruv shared a video of him practising kickboxing with the caption, "New film. New skill. New sport. New drill." Similarly, again last month he shared a post of his look in the upcoming film, in a photo which seemed to be taken amidst an action sequence. The makers are yet to officially confirm the genre of the film.
Karan A Kumar has previously worked as an assistant director on Adithya Varma and Sorgavaasal. He recently served as a writer for RJ Balaji-Suriya's Karuppu. Apart from Bison and Adithya Varma, Dhruv has also starred in Vikram's Mahaan, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. Meanwhile, Mythri Movie Makers also has another Tamil film, Modha Rathiri, starring Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar, in the pipeline.