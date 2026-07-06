Kudumbasthan cinematographer turns director with Raja's Playlist; Yuvan to compose music

After an announcement at Ilaiyaraaja's 50th anniversary concert, the official title of Kudumbasthan cinematographer Sujith N Subramaniam's directorial debut has been announced as Raja's Playlist. Venkat Prabhu has written the story for the upcoming film.
Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the upcoming film, which stars Yuvan's cousin Jaiyan in the lead. Sona Olickal is also leading Raja's Playlist along with Jaiyan. Ramanan Balagangatharan is producing the film under his Elephantine X banner.
Sudha Kongara, the director of Soorarai Pottru, is on board as the creative producer. Director Sujith has also written lyrics for the upcoming film along with Vignesh Srikanth and Navayugan AA.
The crew of the film includes director of photography Sai Munish, editor Sri Watson, art director Shanoo Muralidharan, and action choreography by PC Stunts.
Annoucing the project on X, Venkat Prabhu wrote, "Very very Happy & Proud to introduce my cousin Jaiyan as the lead of Raja's Playlist, the very first production from Elephantine X. Congratulations to Ramanan brother on this exciting new venture. Wishing the entire team a successful and memorable journey ahead. I'm equally happy to be a part of this project as the story writer and can't wait for all of you to experience what's in store."