Kudumbasthan cinematographer turns director with Raja's Playlist; Yuvan to compose music

Annoucing the project on X, Venkat Prabhu wrote, "Very very Happy & Proud to introduce my cousin Jaiyan as the lead of Raja's Playlist, the very first production from Elephantine X. Congratulations to Ramanan brother on this exciting new venture. Wishing the entire team a successful and memorable journey ahead. I'm equally happy to be a part of this project as the story writer and can't wait for all of you to experience what's in store."