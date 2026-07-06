Raj B Shetty joins Sivakarthikeyan in Seyon

Recently, we reported about Sivakarthikeyan starring in Thaai Kizhavi director Sivakumar Murugesan's next film, titled Seyon. The latest development about the project is that actor Raj B Shetty has been added to the cast. The film's production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, made the announcement earlier this Sunday, coinciding with Raj B Shetty's birthday. "The cast gets stronger. The celebration gets bigger. Happy birthday, Raj B Shetty and welcome aboard," the producer wrote as the caption for the announcement post.
Raj B Shetty is best known for performances in films such as Ondu Motteya Kathe, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, and Toby, among others. The actor is making his debut in Tamil with a role in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Pocket Novel, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan.
Seyon also stars Bhagyashri Borse of Kaantha fame in the female lead, in addition to Bala Saravanan and Aruldoss. The makers are yet to announce specific details about their characters.
The film is produced by Kamal Haasan under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner with R Mahendran. It brings director Sivakumar Murugesan and Sivakarthikeyan back together after their collaboration on Thaai Kizhavi. It is worth noting that Sivakarthikeyan backed Thaai Kizhavi through his namesake production banner, and that the actor has previously worked with Kamal Haasan's banner on Amaran.
Seyon is the 26th film in Sivakarthikeyan's career. On the technical front, the film has composer Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer Vivek Vijayakumar, editor San Lokesh, art director RK Nagu, and action choreographer Supreme Sundar.
Production on the film is underway. After wrapping its first production schedule in June, the makers dropped a behind-the-scenes photograph of Sivakarthikeyan's character standing on a giant rock. "A beautiful land. A beautiful team. A beautiful beginning," they captioned the post at the time.
At the time of its title announcement, the makers dropped a glimpse video showing Sivakarthikeyan's protagonist being given God-like treatment.
The film is slated for an October release in theatres.