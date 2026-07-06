Raj B Shetty joins Sivakarthikeyan in Seyon

Recently, we reported about Sivakarthikeyan starring in Thaai Kizhavi director Sivakumar Murugesan's next film, titled Seyon. The latest development about the project is that actor Raj B Shetty has been added to the cast. The film's production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, made the announcement earlier this Sunday, coinciding with Raj B Shetty's birthday. "The cast gets stronger. The celebration gets bigger. Happy birthday, Raj B Shetty and welcome aboard," the producer wrote as the caption for the announcement post.