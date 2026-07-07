Tamil

First look at Arjun Das-starrer Super Hero unveiled

Superhero stars Arjun Das, Teju Ashwini, and Sandy in the lead
Arjun Das in the first look poster for Super Hero
Arjun Das in the first look poster for Super Hero
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

The first look at the Arjun Das led film, Super Hero, has been released by the makers. The upcoming film also stars Teju Ashwini and Sandy in lead roles.

Super Hero is written and directed by Vignesh Venugopal, in his directorial debut venture. Vignesh previously worked as an assistant to producer KS Sinish, who is producing the upcoming film under his Soldiers Film Factory. Shanjan G is also backing Super Hero under his Redacted Studios banner.

Arjun Das and Sandy to star in Superhero

While Arjun Das headlines Super Hero along with Teju Ashwini, the upcoming film features Sandy as the antagonist, continuing his villainous ventures after Parimala and Co.

Hesham Abdul Wahab is on board as the music composer for Super Hero, continuing his collaboration with Arjun Das after Once More. The crew of Super Hero also includes cinematographer Sathya V, editor Lawrence Kishore, production designer Sakthee Venkatraj M, and action choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.

Arjun Das: A common man’s con
Arjun Das
Teju Ashwini
Sandy
Super Hero
Vignesh Venugopal