First look at Arjun Das-starrer Super Hero unveiled

The first look at the Arjun Das led film, Super Hero, has been released by the makers. The upcoming film also stars Teju Ashwini and Sandy in lead roles.
Super Hero is written and directed by Vignesh Venugopal, in his directorial debut venture. Vignesh previously worked as an assistant to producer KS Sinish, who is producing the upcoming film under his Soldiers Film Factory. Shanjan G is also backing Super Hero under his Redacted Studios banner.
While Arjun Das headlines Super Hero along with Teju Ashwini, the upcoming film features Sandy as the antagonist, continuing his villainous ventures after Parimala and Co.
Hesham Abdul Wahab is on board as the music composer for Super Hero, continuing his collaboration with Arjun Das after Once More. The crew of Super Hero also includes cinematographer Sathya V, editor Lawrence Kishore, production designer Sakthee Venkatraj M, and action choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.