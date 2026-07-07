Pradeep Ranganathan's debut production, with Mamitha Baiju and Ashwath Marimuthu, to be helmed by 6 directors

Previously, reports suggested that the film is women-centric and will feature Ashwath in the role of a police officer. However, the reports are yet to be confirmed by the makers. On the technical front, PRS01 will have camera work by Dinesh Purushothaman, editing by Pradeep E Ragav, production design by Aswin Lara and actor choreography by Dinesh Kadi. While Deepan Raj serves as the creative lead, Ramesh Narayanan will handle creative production.