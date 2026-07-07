Pradeep Ranganathan's debut production, with Mamitha Baiju and Ashwath Marimuthu, to be helmed by 6 directors

Previously, we reported that Pradeep Ranganathan was all set to make his debut as a producer with a woman-centric film. The film has now been launched along with Pradeep's production banner. The film has been titled PRS01. PRS stands for Pradeep Ranganathan's home banner, PR Show.
Apart from Mamitha Baiju and Ashwath Marimuthu, the film will also star Swasika, debut actor Anamika Mahi and Telugu actor Sivaji Sontineni in prominent roles. Interestingly, the film is set to be helmed by not one but six filmmakers.
The video introduced the directorial team as the Alpha Unit, comprising Vishal TR, Yash V, Naren Saoda, Chanakkiyan R, Dhanush Kumar and Ilamparithi. Pradeep Ranganathan is also serving as the story writer apart from producing the film. The actor-director and now producer reunites with Sai Abhyankkar as music composer after Dude.
Apart from the introductory glimpse, Sai Abhyankkar unveiled a new track for the film titled 'Aane Wala Star' on YouTube. The song, a 132 seconds long track, seems like a title song, with lyrics by an anonymous lyricist attributed as Dholu bholu.
Previously, reports suggested that the film is women-centric and will feature Ashwath in the role of a police officer. However, the reports are yet to be confirmed by the makers. On the technical front, PRS01 will have camera work by Dinesh Purushothaman, editing by Pradeep E Ragav, production design by Aswin Lara and actor choreography by Dinesh Kadi. While Deepan Raj serves as the creative lead, Ramesh Narayanan will handle creative production.
PRS01 also marks the launch of Pradeep Ranganathan's banner, with the actor-director set to make his full-fledged production debut. However, he previously served as co-producer for Loveyapa, the Hindi remake of his Love Today. The film marks Pradeep's second collaboration with Mamitha Baiju after Dude and with Ashwath Marimuthu after Dragon.
More details about the film's plot, genre, extended cast and release date are awaited. The film will release in Telugu and Malayalam apart from Tamil.