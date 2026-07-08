Balaram Krishna: Niram is based on chilling real incidents

Instead, Krishna was more particular about keeping the story paramount over other aspects, including casting choices. "I penned the story two years ago, and I did not have anyone in mind while writing. But fortunately, I did get most of the actors I wanted to cast in the film. I sincerely believe characters need to serve the film, and not the other way round. Though I have six important characters and four songs in this just over two-hour film, I made sure no characterisation was flat and did not bend backward to accommodate any so-called commercial must-haves."



Before signing off, Krishna elaborates on the star cast, comprising Mugen Rao, Tanya Hope, Preethi Asrani, Nithin Sathya, Surekha Vani, and Sreejith Ravi. The director says all the actors were known for something earlier in their careers, but Niram will change their hues. "I am hopeful that every actor's performance will be praised and Niram will be one of the important films of the year," he concludes.