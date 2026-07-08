Balaram Krishna: Niram is based on chilling real incidents

Crime thriller is a genre that usually draws on real-life incidents as its foundation. However, filmmaker Balaram Krishna says it's the exact opposite with his upcoming film Niram. "I will not say my story was completely fictitious. But by the time we were through the first schedule, a news story that was chillingly similar to my plot surfaced," reveals Krishna, adding that he didn't change anything about his film despite the development.
Describing the film as a medical crime thriller, he shares that Niram also stands out in the genre as it is not intended to impart any message in a preachy manner. "Niram is about the mercurial nature of humans, which is fused with a thriller that unravels in a medical college. So I have packaged the film with commercial aspects, not the kind of commercial people usually mean. The film discusses very commonplace matters like betrayal and moral greyness. But honestly, I am not keen on preaching to the audience," says the filmmaker.
Instead, Krishna was more particular about keeping the story paramount over other aspects, including casting choices. "I penned the story two years ago, and I did not have anyone in mind while writing. But fortunately, I did get most of the actors I wanted to cast in the film. I sincerely believe characters need to serve the film, and not the other way round. Though I have six important characters and four songs in this just over two-hour film, I made sure no characterisation was flat and did not bend backward to accommodate any so-called commercial must-haves."
Before signing off, Krishna elaborates on the star cast, comprising Mugen Rao, Tanya Hope, Preethi Asrani, Nithin Sathya, Surekha Vani, and Sreejith Ravi. The director says all the actors were known for something earlier in their careers, but Niram will change their hues. "I am hopeful that every actor's performance will be praised and Niram will be one of the important films of the year," he concludes.