Raju Jeyamohan: Contemporary comedy is plagued by sarcasm

Scouting for locations around Tenkasi for his debut directorial, Almost Nallavan, Raju Jeyamohan fondly recounts how his mentor, late director K Bhagyaraj had a massive influence on his career, and his upcoming film. “He is the best example of a multi-faceted creator. I came into the film industry wanting to be an actor, but Bhagyaraj sir inspired me to become a writer and director,” says Raju, who, apart from writing and directing the film, is also starring in it alongside Dushara Vijayan, Sathyaraj, Imman, and Thamarai Selvi.
Expanding on his mentor’s direct influence on Almost Nallavan, Raju says, “Bhagyaraj sir is a great observationalist. That’s how he finds unique characters and humour. And that is how I wrote my film as well. I don’t believe in the kind of humour that treats a character like a punching bag. Contemporary comedy is plagued by the ‘kalaai culture,’ almost as if the most sarcastic is the most comedic. I believe that nothing is funnier than reality, but you have to know how to look for it. Almost Nallavan is a complete family entertainer that derives its levity from situations rather than chasing punchlines."
The actor-director hesitates to fit his film into genres. “I grew up watching films that were a combination of different genres. They throw around words like family entertainers, romantic comedy, action, thriller, but commercial Tamil films always had all of these elements, didn’t they?” asks Raju, who reveals that he wrote this 'relatable family entertainer' almost six years ago and also developed it during his time inside the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 house, from which he emerged the title winner. “I used to narrate this story to my fellow housemates, and developed it before even sitting down to write it. That’s another thing I learned from Bhagyaraj sir; he would narrate the entire script to people and observe where their interests piqued and where it faded away,” he says.
Narrating to multiple people came in handy for Raju when he eventually met director H Vinoth, who is making his debut as a producer with Almost Nallavan. Raju says, “Vinoth sir is a stoic individual, so it was surprising to see him laugh his heart out during my narration. He is a powerful writer, so for him to respond positively to my story narration and to trust me for his debut production gives me immense confidence.” Speaking about his observations as a writer, Raju says filmmakers shouldn’t worry about technicalities. “Earlier, the outside world used to be quiet and the theatre was the place for loud celebrations. Now, we live in a world where noise is constantly all around us, from the streets to social media. So, I want the audience to be interested, not overstimulated. I don’t want to bombard your senses. That is my filmmaking style,” he says.
Raju’s Almost Nallavan also draws inspiration from another celebrated actor-writer-director. “I was excited to cast Sathyaraj sir in my films because I want to show him like how Manivannan sir shows him. I am also inspired by his writing style.” With just days to start his shoot, there is only one thing Raju is nervous about his debut as a director. “I know the director side of me won’t be so easily satisfied with my actor side, can’t say I’m looking forward to that clash,” he chuckles.