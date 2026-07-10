Raju Jeyamohan: Contemporary comedy is plagued by sarcasm

Narrating to multiple people came in handy for Raju when he eventually met director H Vinoth, who is making his debut as a producer with Almost Nallavan. Raju says, “Vinoth sir is a stoic individual, so it was surprising to see him laugh his heart out during my narration. He is a powerful writer, so for him to respond positively to my story narration and to trust me for his debut production gives me immense confidence.” Speaking about his observations as a writer, Raju says filmmakers shouldn’t worry about technicalities. “Earlier, the outside world used to be quiet and the theatre was the place for loud celebrations. Now, we live in a world where noise is constantly all around us, from the streets to social media. So, I want the audience to be interested, not overstimulated. I don’t want to bombard your senses. That is my filmmaking style,” he says.