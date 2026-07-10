Sathish's Pathu Naal Raja wraps filming

Actor Sathish took to social media to announce that his upcoming film, Pathu Naal Raja, has wrapped filming. Sai Kumar's son, Aadi Saikumar, who was last seen in Shambala (2025) will also lead the cast of Pathu Naal Raja.
The film was announced on January 1, and went on floors in February. Pathu Naal Raja is directed by Guru Saravanan, who has previously made the KS Ravikumar-starrer Koogle Kuttappa. G Suresh is producing Pathu Naal Raja under his SGS Productions banner.
Apart from Sathish, the cast of Pathu Naal Raja also includes Sharanya R, Singam Puli, and Sreeja Ravi, among others.
Ghibran is composing music for Pathu Naal Raja. The crew of the film also includes cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and art director G Durairaj.
Sathish who was last seen in Mustafa Mustafa, has the romantic comedy Badamkheer in the pipeline. Badamkheer is directed by debutant Jai Sakthi Prakash, and stars Shivakumar and Ann Sheetal, among others.