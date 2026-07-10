Dhanush's Om adds Naseeruddin Shah; actor returns to Tamil cinema after 26 years

Naseeruddin Shah has only starred in one Tamil film, which was also a bilingual historical crime drama. Way back in 2000, the actor donned the khadi dhoti and performed as the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, in Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram. The film not only marked his Tamil debut but also that of Shah Rukh Khan. The Main Vaapas Aaunga actor returns to Tamil cinema 26 years later.