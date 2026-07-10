Dhanush's Om adds Naseeruddin Shah; actor returns to Tamil cinema after 26 years

Just days after the title and release date for Dhanush's film with Rajkumar Periasamy, Om: Chapter 1, was unveiled, the makers have now come back with a grand announcement. Veteran Hindi actor Naseeruddin Shah has joined the film's cast.
With the addition of this A-lister, the ensemble cast of Om has just gotten bigger. The film, which marks Rajkumar's third directorial, already has Mammootty, Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi as a part of the lead cast. Additionally, Indrans is also set to star in the film in a key role.
Naseeruddin Shah has only starred in one Tamil film, which was also a bilingual historical crime drama. Way back in 2000, the actor donned the khadi dhoti and performed as the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, in Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram. The film not only marked his Tamil debut but also that of Shah Rukh Khan. The Main Vaapas Aaunga actor returns to Tamil cinema 26 years later.
Interestingly, in his only Malayalam film, Ponthan Mada, Naseeruddin shared the screen with Mammooty, as the two played leads. The two are set to reunite in Om 32 years after their first collaboration together.
Om brings Rajkumar Periasamy back together with Sai Pallavi after their collaboration on Amaran (2024), where the actor plays Major Mukund's wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. On the other hand, it marks Mammootty's return to Tamil cinema after 2018's Peranbu, as well as reuniting Dhanush with Sai Pallavi after Maari 2 (2018).
The film is produced by Dhanush himself under the Wunderbar Films banner and Shraddha Agrawal of R Take Studios. On the technical front, it has composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer Ezhil Arasu, editor Kalaivanan, choreographer Sandy, and stunt director Yannick Ben. Details about the film's plot are kept under wraps.
Om is slated to open in theatres on October 16, planned to capitalise on the Navaratri pooja holidays. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has also been scheduled to open in theatres on October 15, making the two films clash at the box office.