Dhanush, Vetri Maaran reunite for Thamizh Murugan after 7 years

After days of speculation, fan theories, and poster analysis, Dhanush has announced that he will reunite with director Vetri Maaran for Thamizh Murugan. Sai Abhyankkar will compose music for the upcoming film, continuing his collaboration with Dhanush after Om.
Dhanush will back Thamizh Murugan under his Wunderbar Films banner, while Arivumathi will serve as the film's writer. The banner Production Miles To Go will also back the upcoming film.
Thamizh Murugan will be Vetri Maaran and Dhanush's fifth outing together. Dhanush starred in Vetri Maaran's directorial debut venture Polladhavan (2007). The actor also headlined Aadukalam (2009), Vada Chennai (2018), and Asuran (2019). While the pair had announced a sequel to Vada Chennai, titled Vada Chennai II: Anbuvin Ezhuchi, production on the film is yet to begin.
Meanwhile, Vetri Maaran is currently filming Arasan, which stars Silambarasan TR in the lead. Arasan is set in the world of Vada Chennai (2018), with a story reportedly set in the current era and the early '90s. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.
While Thamizh Murugan has been announced, details about the film's plot, and further details on the cast, crew, and commencement of production is yet to be announced.
Dhanush will next be seen in Rajkumar Periasamy's Om, which is set to release on October 15. The film's cast also includes Mammootty, Naseeruddin Shah, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela.