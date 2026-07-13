KVN Productions confirms Jana Nayagan's A certification and imminent release

Earlier, one of the board members objected to the idea of giving it official clearance for release, reportedly because of its exploration of communal and religious sentiments as well as military references. According to reports, the film has been presented with an A certificate because of its political messaging, religious lines, and stunt sequences. Following the legal battle, the board reportedly required 12 modifications, including scenes that feature a falling national flag, references to Vijay's party TVK, and certain cuss words and religious words before clearing the film for its release.