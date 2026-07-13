KVN Productions confirms Jana Nayagan's A certification and imminent release

Recently, we reported about Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan being certified 'A' by the Censor Board after the makers of the film adhered to its 12 modification suggestions. Earlier this Saturday, the film's producer, Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions, confirmed that it has received an 'A' certificate from the board and that it will release in theatres soon. Dropping a new poster for the film, directed by H Vinoth, the banner wrote in the caption, "See you soon in theatres nanba and nanbis (friends). Jana Nayagan censored A."
The caption also addressed Vijay as the honourable chief minister for the first time in the promotional materials from the banner. The makers are yet to announce the official release date, but it is expected to hit theatres later this July.
The latest confirmation comes around six months after a highly publicised censorship battle between the producer and the Censor Board.
Earlier, one of the board members objected to the idea of giving it official clearance for release, reportedly because of its exploration of communal and religious sentiments as well as military references. According to reports, the film has been presented with an A certificate because of its political messaging, religious lines, and stunt sequences. Following the legal battle, the board reportedly required 12 modifications, including scenes that feature a falling national flag, references to Vijay's party TVK, and certain cuss words and religious words before clearing the film for its release.
As reported earlier, Jana Nayagan also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain, among others. On the technical front, the film has composer Anirudh, cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan, editor Pradeep E Ragav, and production designer V Selvakumar.
It is a remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari (2023), starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela.