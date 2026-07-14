Vikram Prabhu's 26th film goes on floors

The project was announced in April, just months after the actor's Sirai (2025) opened in theatres. Vikram Prabhu 26 will be directed by debutant Siddharth and will be produced by Raahul, who is backing the film under his Romeo Pictures banner. Raahul has previously distributed the Vijay-starrer The Greatest of All Time (2024) and the Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly (2025).