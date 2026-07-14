Vikram Prabhu's 26th film goes on floors

On Monday, the makers of Vikram Prabhu's 26th film announced that the project has gone on floors. Tentatively titled Vikram Prabhu 26, the project will feature music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
The project was announced in April, just months after the actor's Sirai (2025) opened in theatres. Vikram Prabhu 26 will be directed by debutant Siddharth and will be produced by Raahul, who is backing the film under his Romeo Pictures banner. Raahul has previously distributed the Vijay-starrer The Greatest of All Time (2024) and the Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly (2025).
Further details about the upcoming film's cast, crew or plot are yet to be revealed. Vikram Prabhu previous release, Sirai (2025), was directed by debutant Suresh Rajakumari, with a script by Tamizh, who has directed Vikram Prabhu in Taanakkaran (2022).
Meanwhile, Romeo Pictures also announced a project with actor-producer Ravi Mohan in the lead. The yet-to-be-titled project will be directed by GND Shyam Kumar in his debut directorial venture.