Arulnithi: Interviews don't often help a film's reach

It is best exemplified in the next set of films coming from his stable. There is the third instalment of his successful horror franchise Demonte Colony. He also has My Dear Sister, an emotional brother-sister film that co-stars Mamta Mohandas. There is Vettasaami, an action-packed revenge drama with a strong friendship at its core, and Vasanthabalan’s next, which is a new genre for both the actor and the filmmaker. While this is an eclectic mix of genres, Arulnithi is still synonymous with two things: Thrillers and his ‘Thug Life’ responses in interviews. While he is definitely trying to move out of his comfort zone and shake off the tag of acting mostly in thrillers, Arulnithi finds himself in a conundrum with the other label, as this demeanour also makes some not take him seriously as an actor. “Honestly, there have been people who said that I am being projected in a certain way, which is quite different from the kind of films I do. My interviews make many people happy and put smiles on audiences' faces, but do you think the reach of an interview helps a film's reach?” asks Arulnithi, who reiterates that he is just being spontaneous, and that can’t be held against him. “If that has to change, the questions should change, or in fact, I should not be myself in the interviews… But where is the fun in that?” signs off Arulnithi.