Tamil

Sarath Kumar to collaborate with Kingston director for new film

Sarath Kumar will star in a film backed by Kavya Film Company, which has previously backed the 2025 Malayalam thriller, Rekhachithram
A poster for the upcoming film (L) and Sarath Kumar (R)
A poster for the upcoming film (L) and Sarath Kumar (R)
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

On actor Sarath Kumar's birthday, the actor was announced to star in a new film which will be directed by Kamal Prakash, who has previously directed the GV Prakash Kumar-starrer Kingston (2025). Tentatively titled Production No 12, the upcoming film will be backed by Kavya Film Company, which has previously produced Rekhachithram (2025), in their first Tamil film venture

While further details about the upcoming film's plot and cast are yet to be revealed, the makers released a poster which shows a pack of dogs hunting down a rabbit, also mentioning that the film is based on true events. Venu Kunnappilly has produced the upcoming film.

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While director Kamal has written the film, Thamizh Prabha, who has written for Sarpatta Parambarai (2021) and Thangalaan (2024), has written additional screenplay and dialogues for the upcoming film.

Justin Prabhakaran is composing music for the film. The crew also consists of cinematographer Gokul Benoy, editor Kalai, art director SS Moorthy, and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva.

While Sarath Kumar's latest Tamil film was Mr X, he was last seen in the Hindi film Daadi Ki Shaadi.

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Sarath Kumar
Rekhachithram
Kingston
Kamal Prakash