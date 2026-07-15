Sarath Kumar to collaborate with Kingston director for new film

On actor Sarath Kumar's birthday, the actor was announced to star in a new film which will be directed by Kamal Prakash, who has previously directed the GV Prakash Kumar-starrer Kingston (2025). Tentatively titled Production No 12, the upcoming film will be backed by Kavya Film Company, which has previously produced Rekhachithram (2025), in their first Tamil film venture
While further details about the upcoming film's plot and cast are yet to be revealed, the makers released a poster which shows a pack of dogs hunting down a rabbit, also mentioning that the film is based on true events. Venu Kunnappilly has produced the upcoming film.
While director Kamal has written the film, Thamizh Prabha, who has written for Sarpatta Parambarai (2021) and Thangalaan (2024), has written additional screenplay and dialogues for the upcoming film.
Justin Prabhakaran is composing music for the film. The crew also consists of cinematographer Gokul Benoy, editor Kalai, art director SS Moorthy, and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva.
While Sarath Kumar's latest Tamil film was Mr X, he was last seen in the Hindi film Daadi Ki Shaadi.