Pari Elavazhagan on Anbe Diana: Comedy is an all-or-nothing game

Pari, who says he sources stories from individuals and incidents, tells Anbe that Diana is a product of one such observation. He firmly believes that stories are born out of individual idiosyncrasies. "What is simpler and more basic than a love story? But an Anglo-Indian woman and a Telugu man falling in love is the primary driver of drama in Anbe Diana. This is how I can differentiate my film from others," he says, adding that he was also conscious to avoid comparisons between Aadukalam and Anbe Diana. "While Hindu-Christian love stories may naturally make one remember films like Alaigal Oivathillai and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, these films did not occur to me at all while making Anbe Diana. Actually, I was cautious not to have a semblance of Aadukalam. I was so conscious that I planned some scenes near Perambur railway quarters, but felt that even that would force a comparison," he adds, but says he was relieved that Anglo-Indian culture differed in different regions of Tamil Nadu, and implementing that would preserve Anbe Diana's uniqueness by itself. "There is a subculture for Anglo-Indians in Tamil Nadu. Of course, they mostly speak English, but when they speak Tamil, they speak with the dialect peculiar to that region, and their food culture too is region-specific. Also, Aadukalam would have focused more on Taapsee's character alone; in Anbe Diana, the female lead's whole family gets interesting characterisations."