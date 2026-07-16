Jana Nayagan effect: GV Prakash-Kayadu Lohar starrer Immortal gets new release date

The release date of the GV Prakash and Kayadu Lohar starrer Immortal has been shifted from the previously announced July 23 to September 04, the makers announced earlier this Wednesday. The announcement comes shortly after KVN Productions revealed that Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, will release on July 23, Thursday. Announcing the new release date for Immortal, he wrote in the caption, "Thalapathy vandha thalli poyi dhaaney aaganum adhuvum one Last time …. Best of luck team JN …"
Described as a fantasy thriller, Immortal is directed by Mariyappan Chinna of Jackpot fame from his own screenplay. The film's makers are yet to reveal plot specifics. However, the recently released teaser for the film hints at a storyline about a youngster (GV Prakash) who dreams about getting closer with his neighbour (Kayadu Lohar) going through a nightmarish time at an apartment. The teaser shows a giant monster haunting GV Prakash's character as well.
The film also stars TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, Pema Tsamchoe, and Sunita Shrestha.
Immortal marks the first collaboration between actors GV Prakash and Kayadu Lohar. It brings GV Prakash back together with composer Sam CS after collaborations on last year's Blackmail. The two have also worked on 2024's Siren, where GV Prakash did not star but featured as the music composer, with Sam CS who composed its background music. On the technical front, the upcoming film also has cinematographer Arun Radhakrishnan, editor San Lokesh, and art director Siva Sankar.
Production on Immortal has been wrapped. The film is produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran through his banner AK Film Factory. It is expected to release also with dubs in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
GV Prakash's upcoming films include Mental Manadhil with director Selvaraghavan, Idimuzhakkam with director Seenu Ramasamy, and and Adangathey with Sarath Kumar. Notably, the actor also serves as a music director for Mental Manadhil. As a composer alone, his upcoming projects include the Vishal starrer Magudam, Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons, Arya 40, Pa Ranjith-VR Dinesh's Vettuvam, a Venkatesh-Anil Ravipudi film, and Ravi Teja's Irumudi.