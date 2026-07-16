Jana Nayagan effect: GV Prakash-Kayadu Lohar starrer Immortal gets new release date

Described as a fantasy thriller, Immortal is directed by Mariyappan Chinna of Jackpot fame from his own screenplay. The film's makers are yet to reveal plot specifics. However, the recently released teaser for the film hints at a storyline about a youngster (GV Prakash) who dreams about getting closer with his neighbour (Kayadu Lohar) going through a nightmarish time at an apartment. The teaser shows a giant monster haunting GV Prakash's character as well.