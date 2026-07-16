Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally clears all hurdles and locks release date

The issue dates back to December 18 last year when KVN Productions claimed that they had submitted it at the time, but a final certificate was not immediately issued despite the filmmakers reportedly agreeing to minor cuts and modifications. After approaching the High Court, the film went through several legal hurdles until the day of its initial release date. On January 9, although the HC directed the CBFC for a release with a U/A 16+ certificate, the CBFC immediately appealed this ruling, leading to further postponements. KVN had also approached the Supreme Court for the matter, but in vain.