Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally clears all hurdles and locks release date

After multiple setbacks, Vijay's swansong Jana Nayagan has finally emerged victorious in its long battle against the censor board and has locked a release date. Initially slated for a release for the Pongal festival, the actioner was postponed indefinitely as they were unable to procure a censor certificate from the CBFC.
The issue dates back to December 18 last year when KVN Productions claimed that they had submitted it at the time, but a final certificate was not immediately issued despite the filmmakers reportedly agreeing to minor cuts and modifications. After approaching the High Court, the film went through several legal hurdles until the day of its initial release date. On January 9, although the HC directed the CBFC for a release with a U/A 16+ certificate, the CBFC immediately appealed this ruling, leading to further postponements. KVN had also approached the Supreme Court for the matter, but in vain.
The delay sparked massive criticism from fans, audiences and several members of the film fraternity. Besides leading actors, producers and directors, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi supported the film's release.
The film faced another massive blow when five minutes of the footage and eventually the entirety of the film was leaked online in April, leading to widespread anger and disappointment among fans. The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing filed a FIR against 21 individuals following a complaint. The court had later denied bail to all six accused involved in leaking the film in May. Reportedly, a staggering 1.2 crore individuals had watched the film through the internet before its censorship certification.
When Vijay was eventually sworn in as Chief Minister in May, many expected the film's fate to change, with its long-delayed theatrical release finally becoming a reality. Jana Nayagan's release ultimately marks the end of a prolonged wait for fans, audiences, and the producers, who had spent months hoping to see the film finally reach theatres. After a long battle, the film recently received an A certificate from the CBFC with over 12 cuts/modifications. However, the film will be released in the UK without any cuts.
Directed by H Vinoth, the upcoming film boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.
The film is backed by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, in its foray into Tamil cinema. Jana Nayagan is also a partial remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Although it was not claimed to be so by the makers, the film, many social media users have found similarities between the two films.
Jana Nayagan is set to hit theatres on July 23.