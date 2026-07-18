Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi starrer 'DC' to release on this date

NEW DELHI: Tamil movie 'DC', featuring Lokesh Kanagaraj alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to release on August 7.

The film directed by Arun Matheswaran, known for 'Rocky' and 'Captain Miller' and produced by Sun Pictures was previously slated to release on July 31 .

The makers of 'DC' shared the news with an Instagram post on Friday, which featured the film's poster with the release date written over it.

The Tamil gangster drama also marks filmmaker Kanagaraj's acting debut and has been certified with an A certificate.

"#DC is certified 'A'. Releasing in theatres worldwide from August 7," read the caption.

The film explores the turbulent love story of two outcasts and rebels navigating a brutal world.

Gabbi last appeared in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

She will also feature in 'Prahaar' alonside Rajkummar Rao which will be directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.

(With inputs from PTI)