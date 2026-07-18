Shanmuga Pandian's film with director Thiru titled Vaanavedikai

Shanmuga Pandian made his debut with 2015's Sagaptham, which was also backed by Captain Cine Creations. He went on to star in Madura Veeran (2018), Padai Thalaivan (2025), and Kombuseevi (2025). on the other hand, Thiru made his directorial debut with 2010's Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai, starring Vishal. His directorial credits include Samar (2013) and Naan Sigappu Manithan (2014), both starring Vishal, Mr Chandramouli (2018), and the Gopichand starrer Telugu film Chanakya (2019). The upcoming film is set to mark his comeback as a director after around seven years.