Shanmuga Pandian's film with director Thiru titled Vaanavedikai

Recently, we reported about the late superstar Vijayakanth's actor son Shanmuga Pandian being set to star in a film written and directed by Thiru of Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai fame. Earlier this Thursday, the banner behind the film, Captain Cine Creations, announced that it has been titled Vaanavedikai and that production on it is commencing today. The title glimpse video credits the lead actor as Shanmuga Pandian Vijayakanth. Recently, Padai Thalaivan also credited the actor as the aforementioned.
The film is produced by DMDK Party treasurer and Member of Parliament LK Sudhish, who is also the lead actor's uncle. On the technical front, it has music by Sam CS, cinematography by Arvi, and art direction by Rajkamal.
Vaanavedikai marks the ninth production venture of Captain Cine Creations. LK Sudhish started the banner with Vijayakanth and made its debut with 2000's Vallarasu. Its other credits include Narasimha (2001), Thennavan (2003), Sudesi (2006), Arasangam, and Vijayakanth's directorial venture, Viruthagiri (2010).
Shanmuga Pandian made his debut with 2015's Sagaptham, which was also backed by Captain Cine Creations. He went on to star in Madura Veeran (2018), Padai Thalaivan (2025), and Kombuseevi (2025). on the other hand, Thiru made his directorial debut with 2010's Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai, starring Vishal. His directorial credits include Samar (2013) and Naan Sigappu Manithan (2014), both starring Vishal, Mr Chandramouli (2018), and the Gopichand starrer Telugu film Chanakya (2019). The upcoming film is set to mark his comeback as a director after around seven years.