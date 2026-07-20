Nitin Sathyaa on Niram: I hope to be called a good actor

Nitin Sathyaa is raring to make a comeback into acting after his stint as the head of operations at Vels Film International. He feels that filmmaker Balaram Krishna's Niram can be described as his second innings as an actor. "The most interesting thing about the film is the characters and their unpredictability. The single most curious factor was that you will not know the true intentions of most characters till the very last minute of the runtime," he begins.
As he goes on to elaborate that the film is titled Niram for the same reason, Nitin says he trusted Krishna to deliver the film as promised. "I have known him for over a decade. I acted in Enna Satham Indha Neram in 2014, which also starred Maanu ma’am (Kadhal Mannan) and director Raja sir. Balaram wrote the story for that film. I was impressed with his story knowledge back then," he says, adding that in Niram, the director has repeated his extraordinary efforts once again. "Balaram has narrated the story in a no-nonsense manner. There are no unnecessary elements in the film. Also, this is such a story where casting could make or break the film. I am confident that every actor in the film will win laurels."
While revealing that he has learned about production while working at Vels, Nitin says that his approach towards storytelling kept evolving with every film, even before his corporate job. "All my lessons throughout my career strengthened my belief that film always carries a 50-50 probability of whether it works or not," he opines, as he adds that taking a less hurried approach to a script could place him on much firmer footing. "That was my problem before. I used to pick films hastily. That's the reason why most of my films failed. I need to wait and process stories a bit and choose the right one. Script is the key. When that is proper, your character will be spoken about automatically. There used to be a time when I just went for what a film offered to my role. If it tanks, why will people notice my role, even if it is written exceptionally? So, going for good stories first will be the strategy for my second innings, and I hope to be called a good actor."
With five more films as an actor in the lineup, including Dayangaram, Nitin Sathyaa firmly says that Niram will convey his priorities as an actor. "I feel Niram will be the first positive step in my course correction as an actor. I hope its success will open new doors to me, and also the other actors and technicians involved, including the director," he signs off.