Lokesh Kanagaraj-presented Mr Bhaarath confirms release date with a hilarious promo

Mr Bhaarath, the upcoming Tamil film starring YouTube sensation Bhaarath has finally locked a release date. Presented by Lokesh Kanagaraj's G Squad banner, the comedy entertainer's release date was revealed via a hilarious promo on YouTube where the director-producer was seen questioning Bhaarath as well as director Niranjan on why they're releasing their feature-length film on YouTube instead of theatres.
Mr Bhaarath marks the feature film debut of popular YouTube creators Bhaarath and Niranjan. The film also stars Samyuktha Vishwanathan as the female lead.
Mr Bhaarath also stars Bala Saravanan, R Sunder Rajan, Nidhi Pradeep, Adithya Kathir, and Linga. The Route's Jagadish Palanisamy is also co-producing the film.
G Squad recently backed 29, starring Vidhu-Preethi Asrani, directed by Rathna Kumar. The banner is also behind the upcoming LCU actioner Benz, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, starring Raghavan Lawrence, Nivin Pauly and Ravi Mohan.
Mr Bhaarath hits theatres on October 1. It is to be noted that the film was ealier eyeing the same release window as Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan. However, the makers seem to have changed their decisions.
Besides Mr Bhaarath, the actor is also headlining another film titled Kaaviya Kaadhal with Kudumbasthan-fame Saanve Megghana as the female lead.