Ram's Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai gets October release

Director Ram's upcoming film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, starring Nivin Pauly, Anjali, and Soori, is set for release on October 1. The makers revealed the update on Monday with a glimpse from the film.
Nivin will play the role of an 8000-year-old immortal who crosses paths with a 32-year-old average man, played by Soori. Their chance encounter on a moving train spirals into a series of chaotic events, which includes an actual rat. Anjali was last seen in Ram's Paranthu Po, alongside Shiva, Grace Antony, and Aju Varghese.
Yuvan Shankar Raja, a regular collaborator of Ram, has composed music for Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. The crew of the film also includes cinematographer NK Ekhambaram, editor Mathi VS, and stunt choreographer Silva.
Nivin has had two releases in the year so far: Baby Girl and Prathichaya. Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai marks his return to the Tamil industry after Richie (2017). He will also be seen in Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence. Soori, last seen in Maaman, also has Mandaadi in the pipeline.
Suresh Kamatchi is producing Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai under his V House Productions banner.